Johnny Depp to star in Richard Says Goodbye

The 53-year-old actor has reportedly been cast as the titular Richard - a college professor who decides to live life on the wild side after he is given a life-changing diagnosis - in the upcoming movie directed by Wayne Roberts, according to Variety. Not much else is known about the film nor has anyone else been approached for accompanying roles but the part for Johnny is very fitting as it comes just months after his turbulent love life and outrageous spending habits hit the headlines.

