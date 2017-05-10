It's a rap: Eminem lawsuit against Ne...

It's a rap: Eminem lawsuit against New Zealand party ends

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

It was one of many incongruous moments during a two-week trial that ended Friday at the High Court in Wellington. The judge may not rule for months in the case in which music publishers for the Detroit rapper are suing New Zealand's ruling conservative political party for copyright infringement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
check me out! hot freestyles! May 8 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr 21 ichweiss 172
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 522
Need Opinions Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr '17 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr '17 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
News Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08) Apr '17 Prove it 11
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,319 • Total comments across all topics: 280,963,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC