Ice Cube Signs to Interscope Records, Will Re-Release 'Death Certificate' With Three New Songs
On Thursday , Interscope Records announced the signing of the West Coast legend to their label. "We are thrilled to announce that Ice Cube has joined the Interscope family," states John Janick, Chairman and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M in a press release.
