Iain Duncan Smith 'raps' Eminem verse in bizarre TV appearance
Mr Duncan Smith, who was work and pensions secretary from 2010 to 2016, used the foul-mouthed US rapper's lyrics from 'Lose Yourself' to mock the shadow home secretary. It came after Ms Abbott was ridiculed for a car crash interview last week in which she clammed up and gave inaccurate figures when asked about the cost of Labour policies on policing.
