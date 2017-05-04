Iain Duncan Smith 'raps' Eminem verse...

Iain Duncan Smith 'raps' Eminem verse in bizarre TV appearance

Mr Duncan Smith, who was work and pensions secretary from 2010 to 2016, used the foul-mouthed US rapper's lyrics from 'Lose Yourself' to mock the shadow home secretary. It came after Ms Abbott was ridiculed for a car crash interview last week in which she clammed up and gave inaccurate figures when asked about the cost of Labour policies on policing.

Chicago, IL

