Iain Duncan Smith raps Eminem to attack Diane Abbott on a Good Morning Britaina 10:32 am - May 8,...
As the race for the General Election 2017 marches on, Iain Duncan Smith surprised viewers of 'Good Morning Britain' today, when he rapped a verse of Eminem 's 'Lose Yourself' to attack Diane Abbott. The Conservative politician, formerly leader of the part Work And Pensions Secretary, appeared on ITV to take aim at the Labour MP for her disastrous radio interview last week in which she fluffed her speech when discussing police funding.
