Half-past dead: Organizers of disastrous Fyre Festival now face $100 million class-action lawsuit
The organizers of the now-infamous Fyre Festival have been hit with a $100 million class-action lawsuit, alleging that the "luxury" music festival on a private island in the Bahamas was "nothing more than a get-rich-quick scam" and that its promoters defrauded ticket buyers. The lawsuit claims entrepreneur Billy McFarland and the rapper Ja Rule, whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins, knew while organizing the event that it was "dangerously underequipped and posed a serious danger to anyone in the attendance."
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr 5
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr 5
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 5
|Prove it
|11
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Mar '17
|GOFIGURE
|19
