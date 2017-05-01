Half-past dead: Organizers of disastr...

Half-past dead: Organizers of disastrous Fyre Festival now face $100 million class-action lawsuit

The organizers of the now-infamous Fyre Festival have been hit with a $100 million class-action lawsuit, alleging that the "luxury" music festival on a private island in the Bahamas was "nothing more than a get-rich-quick scam" and that its promoters defrauded ticket buyers. The lawsuit claims entrepreneur Billy McFarland and the rapper Ja Rule, whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins, knew while organizing the event that it was "dangerously underequipped and posed a serious danger to anyone in the attendance."

