Great-Day-Live 1 hour ago 10:22 a.m.A...

Great-Day-Live 1 hour ago 10:22 a.m.Actress/comedian Kim Coles lives the color red

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

Actress and comedian Kim Coles starred in both "In Living Color" with the Wayans Brothers and "Living Single" with Queen Latifah. She joins GDL ahead of her appearance as the keynote speaker of the "Go Red for Women" event which brings attention to the dangers of heart disease and stroke among women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May 18 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May 8 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr '17 ichweiss 172
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 522
Need Opinions Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr '17 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr '17 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,367 • Total comments across all topics: 281,209,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC