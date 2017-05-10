Fyre Festival Sued (Again) & Accused Of Mismanaging Funds - Like...

Fyre Festival Sued (Again) & Accused ...

18 hrs ago Read more: HipHopDx

In the latest saga that left Bahamas vacationers stranded in inhumane conditions, the event's organizers - Ja Rule, Billy McFarland and chief marketing officer Grant Margolin - are now being accused of severely blowing funds, such as having the likes of Kendall Jenner and other top social media influencers get paid copious amounts to advertise an event where they were never scheduled to appear. According to an anonymous source within knowledge of the Fyre Festival organization who spoke with VICE , the reality TV star turned supermodel was paid a whopping $250,000 for a single Instagram post promoting the festival while several other public figures received no "less than $20,000" for their uploading efforts.

