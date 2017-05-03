Funk Flex Claims To Reveal The Truth About 2Pac Shooting; Lil Cease Co-Signs
Funkmaster Flex used his social media accounts to address a 23-year-old incident - the infamous robbery ambush of Tupac Shakur at Quad Recording Studios. In an Instagram Live video captured by LevelUpHipHop , Flex can be heard speaking on the 1994 shooting in New York City.
