Fraudster led harassment inquiry at DoC
Former Ministry of Transport senior manager Joanne Harrison, jailed for fraud in February, was in charge of an DoC inquiry into harassment before her offending came to light, says Winston Peters. It is the latest development in the case of former Ministry of Transport senior manager Joanne Harrison, who was jailed in February for defrauding the ministry of $750,000.
