Eminem song composer: New Zealand ad is 'blatant rip-off'
The composer of the opening guitar riff for Eminem's "Lose Yourself" says the soundtrack of a New Zealand political ad is a "blatant rip-off." Jeff Bass told the High Court in Wellington on Tuesday that the song titled "Eminem Esque" that was used by the ruling National Party during its 2014 election campaign sounds like "Lose Yourself Lite."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr 5
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr 5
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 5
|Prove it
|11
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Mar '17
|GOFIGURE
|19
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC