Eminem song composer: New Zealand ad is 'blatant rip-off'

The composer of the opening guitar riff for Eminem's "Lose Yourself" says the soundtrack of a New Zealand political ad is a "blatant rip-off." Jeff Bass told the High Court in Wellington on Tuesday that the song titled "Eminem Esque" that was used by the ruling National Party during its 2014 election campaign sounds like "Lose Yourself Lite."

