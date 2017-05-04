DX Digest: Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne Plead "Light My Body Up" With...

Friday is finally here and today's version of the DX Digest places Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne and David Guetta's video for "Light My Body Up" on the throne, and G Perico in the second slot keeping it real in his new visual for "How You Feel" from his recently released album, All Blue. Tee Grizzly and Lil Yachty's collab, "From The D To The A," T.I.'s short film, Us Or Else, and Los Rakas rowdy night out in "Y.L.S" round out the Top 5. Scroll even further down for a video from THEY., Lil Durk, and REKS as well as singles from Mozzy and Gunplay, and newcomer Trev Case.

