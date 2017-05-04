DX Digest: Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne Pl...

DX Digest: Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne Plead "Light My Body Up" With...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: HipHopDx

Friday is finally here and today's version of the DX Digest places Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne and David Guetta's video for "Light My Body Up" on the throne, and G Perico in the second slot keeping it real in his new visual for "How You Feel" from his recently released album, All Blue. Tee Grizzly and Lil Yachty's collab, "From The D To The A," T.I.'s short film, Us Or Else, and Los Rakas rowdy night out in "Y.L.S" round out the Top 5. Scroll even further down for a video from THEY., Lil Durk, and REKS as well as singles from Mozzy and Gunplay, and newcomer Trev Case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr 21 ichweiss 172
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 522
Need Opinions Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr 5 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr 5 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
News Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08) Apr '17 Prove it 11
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... Mar '17 GOFIGURE 19
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,210 • Total comments across all topics: 280,818,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC