DJ Drama & Don Cannon Strike Back at Lil Uzi Vert Critics: "I Don't Believe in Mumble Rap"

Two of the individuals responsible for Lil Uzi Vert 's current dominance in the rap game are defending the self-proclaimed "rockstar" against the recent wave of criticism. Speaking to Pigeons & Planes ' Gavin Godfrey for a new feature, DJ Drama and Don Cannon lash out at critics of the "Do What I Want" artist.

