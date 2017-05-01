Disastrous Fyre Festival Hit With $100 Million Lawsuit by Attorney Mark Geragos

The fallout from the disastrous Fyre Festival continued on Sunday when attorney Mark Geragos filed a proposed $100 million class-action lawsuit against organizers on behalf of client Daniel Jung. The suit accuses organizers of fraud, citing the fest's "lack of adequate food, water, shelter, and medical care created a dangerous and panicked situation among attendees - suddenly finding themselves stranded on a remote island without basic provisions."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.