Diddy pays tribute to Notorious B.I.G...

Diddy pays tribute to Notorious B.I.G. at Billboard Music Awards

Diddy paid tribute to his late friend The Notorious B.I.G. at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday . The music mogul made a surprise appearance at the annual awards show alongside the rapper's son, CJ Wallace, and during an on-stage appearance, Diddy credited Biggie's influence for helping to jump-start the success of his Bad Boy label over the last 20 years.

