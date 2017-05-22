Diddy pays tribute to Notorious B.I.G. at Billboard Music Awards

Diddy paid tribute to his late friend The Notorious B.I.G. at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday . The music mogul made a surprise appearance at the annual awards show alongside the rapper's son, CJ Wallace, and during an on-stage appearance, Diddy credited Biggie's influence for helping to jump-start the success of his Bad Boy label over the last 20 years.

