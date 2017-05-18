Chastity Brown's 'Silhouette of Sirens' and 9 other new releases you should know about
'Silhouette of Sirens' With her fifth studio album, the Minneapolis singer-songwriter, already acclaimed at home for her incisive lyrics and unique take on Americana, is receiving increased national attention. The Como Mamas - 'Move Upstairs' Powerful Mississippi gospel trio backed by the Daptone Records house band, the same Brooklyn musicians who aided Sharon Jones' rise to fame.
