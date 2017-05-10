Chance the Rapper Will Headline ACL, But First He's Playing JMBLYA in Dallas Tomorrow
If you're still looking for Cinco de Mayo plans, the fifth annual JMBLYA could be the fun you're looking for. The one-day music festival features a strong lineup of hip-hop, dance and rap, headlined by Chance the Rapper.
