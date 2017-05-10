Chance the Rapper seizes his opportunity in first Minnesota arena concert

While more conventional hip-hop stars have struggled over the past year to fill seats or - in the case of the thrice-canceled Lil Wayne - to simply make it to the Twin Cities at all, Chance the Rapper played to a sold-out Xcel Energy Center on Friday night without a proper album or recording contract to his name. Most of the roughly 15,000 fans who flocked to the St. Paul arena were in their teens or early 20s, though, so they could care less about finding an album by the Chicago rap star in their local record store.

