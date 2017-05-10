Calvin Harris and Katy Perry hint at Taylor Swift 'revenge' track on Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1
More than two years since Taylor Swift's bitter opening shot, pop music's most notorious feud looks to be entering a new chapter, with Calvin Harris and Katy Perry hinting at an unlikely upcoming collaboration. Alongside a list of all-star cameos, including Frank Ocean, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and Snoop Dogg, the teaser also noted a song set to feature Katy Perry, the infamous nemesis of Harris's ex, Taylor Swift.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|Mon
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr '17
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr '17
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Prove it
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC