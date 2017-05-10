Calvin Harris and Katy Perry hint at ...

Calvin Harris and Katy Perry hint at Taylor Swift 'revenge' track on Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1

More than two years since Taylor Swift's bitter opening shot, pop music's most notorious feud looks to be entering a new chapter, with Calvin Harris and Katy Perry hinting at an unlikely upcoming collaboration. Alongside a list of all-star cameos, including Frank Ocean, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and Snoop Dogg, the teaser also noted a song set to feature Katy Perry, the infamous nemesis of Harris's ex, Taylor Swift.

