Big Sean Pays Homage To Lil Wayne: You Changed Rap Forever
In an Instagram message posted over the weekend, the Detroit native reflected on Weezy rapping "I feel like Sean, don't get enough shine" on "Deep" off "Man I'll never forget what u said bout me on my song 'Deep' bro on some real sh-t. U changed rap 4ever, God bless you! #C5," wrote the Detroit native.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|39 min
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr '17
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr '17
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Prove it
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC