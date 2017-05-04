Battle between Eminem and National Party rages on in High Court

The battle over whether an unlicenced version of Eminem's Lose Yourself was used for a National political restarted at the High Court at Wellington this morning with a medley of music examples, ranging from Justin Bieber and Skrillex, to Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star . A National Party music expert is giving evidence in the trial this morning and is having different tracks played to the court to demonstrate songs with similar features.

