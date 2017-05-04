Battle between Eminem and National Party rages on in High Court
The battle over whether an unlicenced version of Eminem's Lose Yourself was used for a National political restarted at the High Court at Wellington this morning with a medley of music examples, ranging from Justin Bieber and Skrillex, to Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star . A National Party music expert is giving evidence in the trial this morning and is having different tracks played to the court to demonstrate songs with similar features.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr '17
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr '17
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Prove it
|11
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Mar '17
|GOFIGURE
|19
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC