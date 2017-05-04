Battle between Eminem and National Pa...

Battle between Eminem and National Party rages on in High Court

The battle over whether an unlicenced version of Eminem's Lose Yourself was used for a National political restarted at the High Court at Wellington this morning with a medley of music examples, ranging from Justin Bieber and Skrillex, to Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star . A National Party music expert is giving evidence in the trial this morning and is having different tracks played to the court to demonstrate songs with similar features.

