Almanac for Sunday, May 21, 2017

Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include German painter Albrecht Durer in 1471; King Philip II of Spain, who launched the Spanish Armada, in 1527; English poet and satirist Alexander Pope in 1688; French painter Henri Rousseau in 1844; French diplomat/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Leon Bourgeois in 1851; industrialist Armand Hammer in 1898; architect Marcel Breuer in 1902; composer and barrelhouse piano player Thomas "Fats" Waller in 1904; author Harold Robbins in 1916; singer Dennis Day in 1916; actor Raymond Burr in 1917; Soviet physicist-turned-humanitarian Andrei Sakharov in 1921; Hall of Fame football Coach Ara Parseghian in 1923 ; actor Peggy Cass in 1924; former baseball Manager Bobby Cox in 1941 ; singer Ronald Isley in 1941 ; comedian/U.S. Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., in 1951 ; convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in 1960; actor Mr. T, born Lawrence ... (more)

