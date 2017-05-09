All Eyez on Me Experience Kicked Off at 2017 Power 195 Powerhouse Concert
Morgan Creek, Program Pictures and Codeblack Films, a Lionsgate company kicked off a mobile cinema tour on behalf of the highly anticipated biopic of hip hop icon Tupac Shakur, "ALL EYEZ ON ME Experience" Cine-Transformer Tour at the Power 106 Powerhouse Concert in Los Angeles this past Saturday, May 6, 2017. Befitting a beloved, "larger than life" artist like Shakur, "The All Eyez on Me Experience" Cine-Transformer is an impressive 53-feet, double expandable, state-of-the-art mobile cinema that will literally go directly to fans, offering them a special experience as it travels through various cities, from coast to coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|20 hr
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr '17
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr '17
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Prove it
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC