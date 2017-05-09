All Eyez on Me Experience Kicked Off at 2017 Power 195 Powerhouse Concert

Morgan Creek, Program Pictures and Codeblack Films, a Lionsgate company kicked off a mobile cinema tour on behalf of the highly anticipated biopic of hip hop icon Tupac Shakur, "ALL EYEZ ON ME Experience" Cine-Transformer Tour at the Power 106 Powerhouse Concert in Los Angeles this past Saturday, May 6, 2017. Befitting a beloved, "larger than life" artist like Shakur, "The All Eyez on Me Experience" Cine-Transformer is an impressive 53-feet, double expandable, state-of-the-art mobile cinema that will literally go directly to fans, offering them a special experience as it travels through various cities, from coast to coast.

