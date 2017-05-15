Actor who played Suge Knight in Strai...

Actor who played Suge Knight in Straight Outta Compton arrested in Miami area

10 hrs ago

The actor who portrayed future rap mogul Suge Knight in the movie "Straight Outta Compton" was arrested early Monday after police said he beat up a security guard at a Sunny Isles Beach resort. Taylor played a small role in the critically acclaimed 2015 movie about the ground-breaking Southern California hip-hop ground N.W.A. He played the part of Marion "Suge" Knight, who aligned with rapper Dr. Dre to start Death Row Records, and is now jailed awaiting trial on a murder charge .

