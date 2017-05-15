Actor who played Suge Knight in Straight Outta Compton arrested in Miami area
The actor who portrayed future rap mogul Suge Knight in the movie "Straight Outta Compton" was arrested early Monday after police said he beat up a security guard at a Sunny Isles Beach resort. Taylor played a small role in the critically acclaimed 2015 movie about the ground-breaking Southern California hip-hop ground N.W.A. He played the part of Marion "Suge" Knight, who aligned with rapper Dr. Dre to start Death Row Records, and is now jailed awaiting trial on a murder charge .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|May 8
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr '17
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr '17
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Prove it
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC