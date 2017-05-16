Actor Who Played Suge Knight Gets Arrested For Acting Like The Mogul In Real Life

"Straight Outta Compton" actor Richard Marcus Taylor was reportedly arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a security guard. The actor and stuntman, who played music mogul Suge Knight in the N.W.A. biopic, is said to have got into an altercation with the guard on Sunday night after he asked the actor to remove his foot from a table as he relaxed in the lobby of the Marenas Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

