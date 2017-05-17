a Fate of the Furiousa races along from chase to crash in true Furious fashion
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game - and the rest of the crew has been exonerated - the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman seduces Dom into the world of crime he can't seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway
|2 hr
|Reality Speaks
|2
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|May 8
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr '17
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr '17
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC