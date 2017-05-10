a&E to Present Documentaries Biggie: the Life of Notorious B.I.G. and Who Killed Tupac? This June

A&E Network will premiere the definitive documentary BIGGIE: THE LIFE OF NOTORIOUS B.I.G. as the inaugural project airing under the recently relaunched 'Biography' banner.The three-hour, deeply personal biography will allow the late Christopher Wallace to narrate his own incredible LIFE STORY by employing exclusive archival footage and audio recordings that have never been heard before as well as new interviews by those who loved him most.

