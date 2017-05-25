A&E Set To Air Biographies On The Not...

A&E Set To Air Biographies On The Notorious B.I.G., 2Pac, Kanye West & Chance The Rapper

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: AllHipHop.com

According to Rolling Stone , viewers will be able to watch documentaries about deceased rap icons Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace and Tupac "2Pac" Shakur next month. Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump will explore Pac's unsolved killing and its relation to the deaths of slain Black Lives Matter figures Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, and Michael Brown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May 18 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May 8 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr '17 ichweiss 172
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 522
Need Opinions Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr '17 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr '17 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,970 • Total comments across all topics: 281,284,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC