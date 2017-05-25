A&E Set To Air Biographies On The Notorious B.I.G., 2Pac, Kanye West & Chance The Rapper

According to Rolling Stone , viewers will be able to watch documentaries about deceased rap icons Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace and Tupac "2Pac" Shakur next month. Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump will explore Pac's unsolved killing and its relation to the deaths of slain Black Lives Matter figures Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, and Michael Brown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.