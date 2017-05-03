A Bust Of The Notorious B.I.G. Made Out Of Thousands Of Pieces Of Paper That Unfold Like A Slinky
This is Big Poppa , a paper bust of The Notorious B.I.G. crafted by artist Felix Semper out of thousands of individually glued sheets of paper , than can be unfolded like a Slinky. The best part? Felix encourages people to play with the sculpture instead of just taking pictures.
