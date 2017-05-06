50 Cent's War With Car Detailing Companies Is Over
Rapper 50 Cent has reportedly settled a lawsuit with bosses at a group of auto accessories and detailing companies after they used his image in ads without permission. The "In Da Club" star filed papers against executives at Phenomenal Vinyl, Rim Source Motorsports and Forgiato for posting pictures of him on social media to sell their products and services.
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
