10 Underrated And Very, Very Dope Rap Artists
While some fans beg for "real rap," there are tons of talented rappers struggling to get on. Sometimes it's about beat choice or subject matter, and sometimes it's seemingly for no reason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway
|May 18
|Reality Speaks
|2
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|May 8
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr '17
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr '17
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC