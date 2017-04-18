#WordEyeHeard: A New 'Friday' is Coming, For Real This Time?? [WATCH]
In an interview with The Power 95.3's GetUpCrew in Orlando, Witherspoon said that it looks like the first Friday movie since 2002's Friday After Next could finally be coming. He says he ran into Ice Cube at an airport recently and that he told him the project is a go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr 5
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr 5
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 5
|Prove it
|11
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Mar 28
|GOFIGURE
|19
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC