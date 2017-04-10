With 'Scandal,' Shonda Rhimes Notches Rare Third 100-Episode Milestone
The "what-if" themed hour marks the ABC political thriller's 100th episode and, for Rhimes, her third show - following Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice - to notch the impressive milestone. Prolific showrunners like Norman Lear, Dick Wolf and Chuck Lorre have all had at least three shows to surpass the 100-episode mark, but the roster of female runners who have accomplished the same is very slim.
