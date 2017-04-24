Will Smith to make a Fresh Prince com...

Will Smith to make a Fresh Prince comeback for UK festival slot

12 hrs ago

Will launched his career with the DJ, real name Jeff Townes, as DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince, before he moved into acting with hit TV series The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. They teased a reunion tour last year and have now been confirmed for a rare UK appearance as Sunday night headliners at the Livewire Festival in Blackpool in August.

Chicago, IL

