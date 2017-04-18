Will Smith to join DJ Jazzy Jeff for UK festival

The 48-year-old actor-and-rapper is getting back on stage with his long-time friend - whom he performed with under the name DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, a nod to his TV series 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' - to top the bill at the music event in Blackpool, England, which will be held over the weekend of August 25 to August 27. Not only will festival-goers see the pair perform their biggest hits, such as 'Summertime' and 'Boom! Shake the Room', but they will also be able to watch The Jacksons and some of the biggest pop hits of the 1980s as part of Pete Waterman's Hit Factory including the producer himself as well as Jason Donovan.

