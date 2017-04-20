Why did Jay Z Silently Remove Solo Albums From Non TIDAL Music...
He is one of the most successful businessmen in the music industry. From starting his own record label, creating his well-known clothing line Roc-A-Wear and conducting astute business deals with elite executives, Jay Z has proven that he is not a businessman, but he is indeed a business, man! Jay Z, born Shawn Corey Carter, is a business, man and a self-made millionaire.
