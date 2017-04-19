Watch Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayn...

Watch Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne Claim the Throne in 'No Frauds' Video

The powerful trio of Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne banded together for Minaj's no-holds-barred takedown track "No Frauds," unsubtly aimed at fellow New York rapper . The new video for the song, which Minaj announced is the first single off her long-awaited fourth studio album, is a rich addition to Minaj's Minaj takes direction from the lyric "I am the generous Queen" for a royalty-inspired video in which the regal rapper flaunts her stuff, solo and unbothered, near London landmarks like Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament and the River Thames.

Chicago, IL

