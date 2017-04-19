Watch Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne Claim the Throne in 'No Frauds' Video
The powerful trio of Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne banded together for Minaj's no-holds-barred takedown track "No Frauds," unsubtly aimed at fellow New York rapper . The new video for the song, which Minaj announced is the first single off her long-awaited fourth studio album, is a rich addition to Minaj's Minaj takes direction from the lyric "I am the generous Queen" for a royalty-inspired video in which the regal rapper flaunts her stuff, solo and unbothered, near London landmarks like Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament and the River Thames.
