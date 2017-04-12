Watch Amin Rap in Whiteface in the Video for New Single "Redmercedes"

Almost from the moment AminA©'s "Caroline" went viral, the question became, what would he do to follow it up? About a month ago, the Portland rapper dropped "Redmercedes," and aesthetically, it made sense. Where "Caroline" was buoyant and sunny, the new track was sleek and nocturnal, with thumping, minimal production reminiscent of classic Timbaland.

