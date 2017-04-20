Was John Singleton Really Fired From Directing 'All Eyez On Me'?
As you know director John Singleton has been talking all kinds of trash about the forthcoming Tupac biopic 'All Eyez On Me'. Singleton has previous expressed that he still hasn't watched the biopic and he refuses to watch it because he already knows that they "f-cked up."
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Apr 13
|Polly
|6,196
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 13
|Black lover
|171
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr 5
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr 5
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 5
|Prove it
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC