Want a piece of Eminem nostalgia? You have a shot at an Eight Mile street sign
Eminem fans have one shot to seize a piece of 8 Mile movie nostalgia on the 15th anniversary of the rapper's iconic film. Eastpointe is replacing all its street signs and selling the old ones, and that includes about a dozen and a half marking the iconic dividing line between Detroit and its northern neighbor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Thu
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Thu
|Kaysodageneral
|6,195
|Need Opinions
|Thu
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Wed
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Wed
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 5
|Prove it
|11
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Mar 28
|GOFIGURE
|19
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC