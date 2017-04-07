Want a piece of Eminem nostalgia? You...

Want a piece of Eminem nostalgia? You have a shot at an Eight Mile street sign

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Metro Times

Eminem fans have one shot to seize a piece of 8 Mile movie nostalgia on the 15th anniversary of the rapper's iconic film. Eastpointe is replacing all its street signs and selling the old ones, and that includes about a dozen and a half marking the iconic dividing line between Detroit and its northern neighbor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Thu Kaysodageneral 522
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) Thu Kaysodageneral 6,195
Need Opinions Thu Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Wed Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Wed Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
News Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08) Apr 5 Prove it 11
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... Mar 28 GOFIGURE 19
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,328 • Total comments across all topics: 280,143,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC