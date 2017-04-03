Vin Diesel Salutes Paul Walker at 'Fate of the Furious' Premiere
"Pablo, I hope you are proud tonight," he told the Radio City Music Hall audience, including Walker's mother Cheryl and daughter Meadow. The Fate of the Furious took over New York's Radio City Music Hall for its world premiere, which included a remembrance of the late Paul Walker.
