Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature Headline '90s Rap Cruise

You know what's even more amusing than has-been package concert tours? Has-been package concert cruises! One of the former entities, the I Love the '90s Tour, has arranged one of the latter, a new throwback rap and R&B boat party called Ship-Hop. Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa, and Naughty By Nature will headline, with the rest of the bill comprising '90s mainstays Coolio, Kid 'N Play, Blackstreet, All-4-One, Sisqo, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc, Biz Markie, Rob Base, Young MC, DJ Kool, and C+C Music Factory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereogum.