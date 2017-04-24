Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By ...

Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature Headline '90s Rap Cruise

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Stereogum

You know what's even more amusing than has-been package concert tours? Has-been package concert cruises! One of the former entities, the I Love the '90s Tour, has arranged one of the latter, a new throwback rap and R&B boat party called Ship-Hop. Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa, and Naughty By Nature will headline, with the rest of the bill comprising '90s mainstays Coolio, Kid 'N Play, Blackstreet, All-4-One, Sisqo, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc, Biz Markie, Rob Base, Young MC, DJ Kool, and C+C Music Factory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereogum.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr 21 ichweiss 172
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 522
Need Opinions Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr 5 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr 5 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
News Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08) Apr 5 Prove it 11
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... Mar 28 GOFIGURE 19
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,080 • Total comments across all topics: 280,563,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC