Tupac Shakur, slain rapper, to be memorialized with $500,000 bronze statue: Report
A bronze, seven-foot-tall statue of slain rapper Tupac Shakur expected to cost over $500,000 is slated to be erected outside Atlanta later this year, TMZ reported Tuesday. The statue is expected to be unveiled in September outside the former Tupac Amaru Shakur Center for the Arts amphitheater in Stone Mountain, Georgia, the gossip site first reported .
