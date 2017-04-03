Tupac Shakur Memorabilia Auction Still A Go Despite Lawsuit Threats by Estate
A Brooklyn auction house isn't backing down from selling Tupac Shakur 's most prized possessions, despite a couple of aggressive lawsuits from the estate of his late mother, Afeni . Black Heritage Auction is selling 2Pac's handwritten lyrics and jewelry the very day he gets inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Read more at TMZ.com.
