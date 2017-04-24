"Tupac" Doesn't Believe Tupac Is Alive
Actor Demetrius Shipp Jr. is well qualified to handle his role of Tupac Shakur, and the fame that will follow, after the release of the upcoming biopic "All Eyez On Me." Demetrius Shipp Jr. sat down for a Q&A with the Los Angeles Times explained he has been compared to Tupac since he was in high school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr 5
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr 5
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 5
|Prove it
|11
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Mar 28
|GOFIGURE
|19
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC