"Tupac" Doesn't Believe Tupac Is Alive

Actor Demetrius Shipp Jr. is well qualified to handle his role of Tupac Shakur, and the fame that will follow, after the release of the upcoming biopic "All Eyez On Me." Demetrius Shipp Jr. sat down for a Q&A with the Los Angeles Times explained he has been compared to Tupac since he was in high school.

