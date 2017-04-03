Tupac Biopic 'All Eyez on Me' to Close 2017 American Black Film Festival

All Eyez on Me , the Tupac Shakur biopic directed by Benny Boom, will close the 2017 American Black Film Festival on June 17. Opening theatrically the day before on June 16 -- Shakur's 46th birthday -- the film will be presented at ABFF by Lionsgate, Codeblack Films and Morgan Creek Productions. Demetrius Shipp Jr. stars as the late rapper/poet, joined by a cast that includes Kat Graham , Hill Harper , Lauren Cohan , Cory Hardrict , Jamal Woolard , Danai Gurira and Jamie Hector .

