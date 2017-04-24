Tucker Tooley, Cinelou Collar 'Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed The Jungle To Find A Home'
EXCLUSIVE : Tucker Tooley Entertainment and Cinelou Films have acquired the book Arthur : The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home , with other bidders barking at their heel. Mark Canton and Tooley are producing with Courtney Solomon and Tessa Tooley.
