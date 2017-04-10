'The Rap Game' Winner Nova Releases Song "Stay Over" Featuring Jacquees
Lifetime's series The Rap Game, in its third season, followed five talented young rappers in hot pursuit of their musical dreams. Over the course of 13 weeks, the young proteges battled it out and were mentored by executive producer Jermaine Dupri and a host of other popular musicians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vibe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Thu
|Polly
|6,196
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Thu
|Black lover
|171
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr 5
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr 5
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 5
|Prove it
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC