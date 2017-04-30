The Lions Modeling Agency Sued for Firing Employee Who Hated Rap Music

Nicki Minaj , Kanye West and Lil Wayne 's music was too much for a modeling agency employee to take around the office, and he says he got fired when he bitched about it. Talent manager Charles Short just sued his ex-employer, The Lions Model Management -- a big deal agency repping the likes of Irina Shayk , Stella Maxwell , Alexis Ren and Jessica Hart .

