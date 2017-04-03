'The History of Hip-Hop' explores gen...

'The History of Hip-Hop' explores genealogy of music

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Cavalier Daily

Producer and artist-in-residence 9th Wonder gave a lecture March 31 in the Rotunda titled "The History of Hip-Hop." The presentation ranged from the producer's personal history with the genre to its overarching themes, and classic hip-hop samples provided enhancement throughout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cavalier Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... 10 hr Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? 15 hr Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
News Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08) Wed Prove it 11
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) Mar 28 hot 6,194
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Mar 28 Lyric913 521
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... Mar 28 GOFIGURE 19
News Americans open to legal status, citizenship for... Mar 22 Wildchild 9
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,140 • Total comments across all topics: 280,094,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC