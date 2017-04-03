'The History of Hip-Hop' explores genealogy of music
Producer and artist-in-residence 9th Wonder gave a lecture March 31 in the Rotunda titled "The History of Hip-Hop." The presentation ranged from the producer's personal history with the genre to its overarching themes, and classic hip-hop samples provided enhancement throughout.
